Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif stand out but are not enough to lift 'Zero'

The special show of Zero for the media is about to begin when in walks Shah Rukh Khan, the film’s leading man. He saunters up to the screen and with folded hands requests the audience not to tweet reviews during the movie, and to instead enjoy the film.

Then, in jest he says that he and the film’s director, Aanand L Rai, would be happy to serve the audience popcorn during the screening. Khan knows how to be charming. In those brief five minutes that he is there, he sets the mood for the movie, which is an all-out Khan film — to the extent that he is present in ...