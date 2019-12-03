Singer Arijit Singh most-streamed Indian artist in 2019, says Spotify

Singer Arijit Singh was the most streamed artist in India in 2019, while the most streamed song of the year was "Senorita" by Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello, Swedish music streaming giant announced on Tuesday while sharing the data trends in India.

Tanishk Bagchi, Dhvani Bhanushali and Asees Kaur occupied the top three positions for India's top breakout artists; Post Malone dominated listening in India by being the only international act to feature among India's top streamed artists this year.

"In terms of the streaming mood this year, India loved to love and chill, with love being India's top mood, based on the (state-wise) consumption of Spotify's mood-themed playlists. The top love-themed playlists, included Bollywood Mush and Warm Fuzzy Feeling, while popular chill-themed ones included Bollywood Acoustic and Chill Tracks," the company said.

The second most streamed song was Kabir Singh's "Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage", sung by Arijit Singh and Mithoon, and "Bekhayali" by Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur.

On Purpose with Jay Shetty was the most-streamed podcast on in the country and it has also been at the top on Spotify's India podcast chart since the time of launch.

The most consumed podcast genres of 2019 were Society & Culture, Comedy and Business.