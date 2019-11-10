Woody Allen settles $68-million contract lawsuit against Amazon Studios

and Amazon Studios settled a USD 68 million breach of contract lawsuit that the director had filed in February after the company terminated a four-picture movie deal with him.

The studio ended their deal with Allen when allegations that he raped his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, arose again amid the rise of the #MeToo movement.

The director has long denied the charges and has faced no criminal actions stemming from investigations of Dylan's claim.

On Friday, Allen and Amazon filed paperwork in a federal court in New York to dismiss the legal action.

According to The Wrap, the case was "voluntarily dismissed with prejudice", which means both parties agreed to dismiss it and it can't be brought back to court.

In his lawsuit, Allen had claimed Amazon knew of the allegations and owed him $68 million in guaranteed payments. The studio cancelled the release of his 2018 film, "A Rainy Day in New York", and dropped plans for three more.