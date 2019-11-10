JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Iran finds new oilfield with 53 billion barrels of crude: Hassan Rouhani
Business Standard

Woody Allen settles $68-million contract lawsuit against Amazon Studios

The studio ended their deal with Allen when allegations that he raped his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, arose again amid the rise of the #MeToo movement

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Jerry Lacy, Woody Allen and Diane Keaton in Play It Again, Sam
Jerry Lacy, Woody Allen and Diane Keaton in Play It Again, Sam

Woody Allen and Amazon Studios settled a USD 68 million breach of contract lawsuit that the director had filed in February after the company terminated a four-picture movie deal with him.

The studio ended their deal with Allen when allegations that he raped his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, arose again amid the rise of the #MeToo movement.

The director has long denied the charges and has faced no criminal actions stemming from investigations of Dylan's claim.

On Friday, Allen and Amazon filed paperwork in a federal court in New York to dismiss the legal action.

According to The Wrap, the case was "voluntarily dismissed with prejudice", which means both parties agreed to dismiss it and it can't be brought back to court.

In his lawsuit, Allen had claimed Amazon knew of the allegations and owed him $68 million in guaranteed payments. The studio cancelled the release of his 2018 film, "A Rainy Day in New York", and dropped plans for three more.
First Published: Sun, November 10 2019. 16:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU