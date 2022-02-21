Singer Justin Bieber tests positive for Covid-19 amid world tour

-
ALSO READ
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
India administers over 1.75 billion vaccines against coronavirus so far
Omicron can evade Covid vaccines' protection, antibody therapies: Study
Delhi's stock of Covid-19 vaccines to last for six days: Bulletin
UK medical officers give nod for Covid-19 vaccines for children
-
Singer Justin Bieber has tested positive for COVID-19.
Bieber's representative informed TMZ that the 'Baby' hitmaker contracted the virus on Saturday but "thankfully is feeling ok."
He was scheduled to perform as part of his 'Justice World Tour' at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas a day ago, but now the show has been postponed due to his illness.
The social media team of T-Mobile Arena also issued a statement about the same.
"Due to positive COVID results within the Justice Tour family, we will unfortunately have to postpone Sunday's show in Las Vegas. Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority. The tour launch in San Diego was a massive success, and Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible," the statement read.
After learning about Bieber's health, his fans showered him with recovery wishes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor