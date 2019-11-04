Sony hits jackpot with KBC 11: What worked for the game show this season

A cook, a civil services aspirant, and a railway engineer, all have one thing in common: They are all crorepatis, their names are up on the honour roll of the popular game show, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), the show modeled on the British show, Who Wants to be a Millionaire?, is into its 11th season, but unlike last year, when viewership dropped sharply, this year has seen the programme push broadcaster Sony Entertainment Television (Sony) into the leading position in urban markets. KBC 11 has also figured consistently in the top five shows within Hindi ...