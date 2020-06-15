JUST IN
You are here: Home » Entertainment » News

Guru Dutt to Sushant: Indian actors who died of suicide over the years
Business Standard

Sushant Singh Rajput was battling depression, took medication: Police

No suicide note was found from the spot, the official added

Topics
Sushant Singh Rajput

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Sushant Singh Rajput
Mumbai police found out during the probe that the 34-year-old actor was under medication for depression

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who killed himself in his Bandra apartment on Sunday, was battling depression, police said on Monday.

According to the police official, Mumbai police found out during the probe that the 34-year-old actor was under medication for depression.

No suicide note was found from the spot, the official added.

ALSO READ: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput dies by suicide at his residence in Mumbai

Mumbai police as well as the crime branch officials visited his rented flat on Sunday, but nothing suspicious was found.

Rajput had been living with two cooks and a house help.

The medical report in the case is awaited.
First Published: Mon, June 15 2020. 14:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY