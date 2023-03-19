JUST IN
Business Standard

US banking sector crisis may lead to less aggressive stance by RBI

When OIS rates fall, market participants expect easier financial conditions. A rise in swap rates typically points towards tighter financial conditions and rate hikes

Topics
RBI | repo rate | Interest rate hike

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 

Mumbai: A security personal outside Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (PTI Photo

The crisis in the US banking sector, triggered by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), has had a knock-on effect on a key domestic interest rate metric. This, apparently, suggests a less aggressive future quantum of tightening by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

First Published: Sun, March 19 2023. 20:32 IST

