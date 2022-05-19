At $20 bn, RBI makes highest-ever dollar sales in spot markets in a month

-
ALSO READ
RBI policy highlights: Prioritising inflation over growth, says Das
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Lending rates unchanged amid Omicron scare
LIVE: Russian invasion shut down 30% of Ukraine's economy, says FM
Parliament LIVE: UPA term was India's 'andhkaal', says FM Sitharaman
Impact of RBI's repo rate hike on borrowers, investors and the economy
-
On Wednesday, the rupee hit an all-time closing low of 77.58/$. The previous highest sale of dollars was in October 2008 when the RBI sold $18.66 billion. The central bank has been intervening in all segments of the currency market, which has slowed the pace of rupee depreciation. The Indian unit came under pressure since the Russian invasion of Ukraine that resulted in a surge in commodity prices.
As a result, the US Federal Reserve turned hawkish that has made investors rush for safe haven assets. Following heavy dollar selling by the RBI, the country’s foreign exchange reserves have fallen around $35 billion since the war broke out in late February this year.
The foreign exchange reserves touched an all-time high in September last year after hitting $642.4 billion. According to the latest figures, foreign exchange reserves were at $595.95 billion as on May 6, 2022