Average cost for state debt across states plunges 27 bps to 6.72%

-
ALSO READ
Evergrande debt woes are 'manageable', says People's Bank of China
Euro zone yields stay near lows as European Central Bank keeps taps flowing
RBI's tolerance for higher yields may mean end of transmission
A $27 billion pile of stressed debt looms over India's new bad bank
GoAir bets on ultra-low-cost carrier model to consolidate market position
-
The weighted average cost of borrowing across states has plunged 27 bps to 6.72 per cent from the previous week, but the weighted average yield of the most-traded 10-year debt was unchanged at 6.97 per cent.
The 10-year-state loan yields are ruling at the highest level since mid-August and have been tracing the rise in G-Sec yields since late September, which have inched up on concerns over the rise in global energy prices and the uptick in US treasury yields, Care Rating chief economist Madan Sabnavis has said in a note.
The average loan pricing is down this time around to 6.72 per cent because the average tenor is down to 9 years at today's auctions, Icra Rating said in a review note.
Similarly, the spread between the 10-year state loans auctioned on Tuesday, when three states have raised just Rs 5,000 crore, which is down 15 per cent from the year-ago level, and the primary market yield of the 10-year G-Sec was 64 bps, 4 bps lower than at the start of the month, the Care Rating report said.
The market borrowings by the states so far this fiscal is 15 per cent less than in the corresponding period of FY21, as only 27 states and two UTs have raised Rs 3.48 lakh crore against Rs 4.10 lakh crore borrowed by 28 states and two UTs in the same period last fiscal.
The borrowings so far are also 11 per cent lower than indicated in the auction calendar for this period.
The states are taking in less and less long term debt as many of them have better revenue position relative to the expenditure being undertaken by them on one hand and on the other, many are tapping into the financial accommodation being provided by the RBI by way of special drawing facility and higher ways and means advances.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU