AXA set to launch mental health insurance in Indian group policies

AXA France India, along with its Indian insurance partners, is set to a launch mental health insurance cover in its group policies, said a person aware of the development. The insurer would be launching the first-ever standalone mental health cover for group policies, providing Rs 25,000 for virtual consultation with therapists, psychologists and life coaches, and up to Rs 1 lakh for hospitalisation.

The cover would also provide free mental health assessment tests as recommended by WHO. This comes after rising awareness about mental health in India and the number of cases ...