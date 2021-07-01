JUST IN
Bad debts to rise due to Covid, but banks adequately capitalised: RBI FSR

The ferocity of the second wave of Covid-19 has dented economic activity, but monetary, regulatory and fiscal policy measures have helped stabilise markets, and maintain financial stability, says FSR

Anup Roy  |  Mumbai 

The RBI was at the forefront of providing stimulus to the economy last year, while the Narendra Modi-led government followed with modest fiscal steps
Gross NPA ratio of scheduled commercial banks may increase from 7.48% in March 2021 to 9.8% by March 2022 under the baseline scenario; and to 11.22% under a severe stress scenario, says the report

The bad debt ratio of banks would likely deteriorate substantially by the end of this financial year due to coronavirus, even as the banks have enough capital to take care of the stress, the half-yearly financial stability report released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.

Under the RBI’s macro stress tests, the gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio of scheduled commercial banks may increase from 7.48 per cent in March 2021 to 9.8 per cent by March 2022 under the baseline scenario; and to 11.22 per cent under a severe stress scenario, although the banks have sufficient capital, “both at the aggregate and individual level, even under stress", the FSR noted.

The report is a collective assessment of the sub-committee of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) on risks to financial stability and the resilience of the financial system. All regulators take part in making the report, which is released twice a year.

The capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR) of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) increased to 16.03 per cent and the provisioning coverage ratio (PCR) stood at 68.86 per cent in March 2021. Therefore, the capital with banks is well above the regulatory requirement of 9 per cent of CRAR.

"Going forward, as banks respond to credit demand in a recovering economy, they will need to reinforce their capital and liquidity positions to fortify themselves against potential balance sheet stress," the FSR stated.

According to the report, sustained policy support, benign financial conditions and the gathering momentum of Covid vaccination are nurturing an uneven global recovery. But policy support has helped in shoring up financial positions of banks, containing non-performing loans and maintaining solvency and liquidity globally.

“On the domestic front, the ferocity of the second wave of Covid-19 has dented economic activity, but monetary, regulatory and fiscal policy measures have helped curtail the solvency risk of financial entities, stabilise markets, and maintain financial stability," the report said.

First Published: Thu, July 01 2021. 18:20 IST

