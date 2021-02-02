Bad loans fall to Rs 8.08 trn in Sep 2020 from Rs 10.36 trn in Mar 2018

-
ALSO READ
To avoid zombie lending, banks need fully empowered boards: Eco Survey
Pvt banks report healthy deposit accretions, sluggish advances growth in Q3
RBI says it will charge banks if they do not improve customer grievance
Indian banks' loans rose 6.1% in two weeks to Dec 18, shows RBI data
Indian banks' bad loans may rise significantly: Financial stability report
-
Non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans of the banking sector came down from a high of Rs 10.36 trillion at the end of March 2018 to Rs 8.08 trillion at the end of September 2020 due to various initiative of the government, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.
As a result of the Asset Quality Review (AQR) and subsequent transparent recognition by banks, stressed accounts were reclassified as NPAs and expected losses on stressed loans not provided for earlier under flexibility given to restructured loans were provided for, he said in a written reply.
Further, he said, all such restructuring stressed loans were withdrawn.
Primarily, as a result of transparent recognition of stressed assets as NPAs, gross NPAs of scheduled commercial banks as per the RBI data on global operations rose from Rs 3,23,464 crore as on March 31, 2015 to Rs 10,36,187 crore as on March 31, 2018, he said.
Gvoernment's streategy of recognition, resolution, recapitalisation and reforms have resulted in decline of NPAs by Rs 2,27,388 crore to Rs 8,08,799 crore as on September 30, 2020, he added.
Replying to another question, Thakur said government borrowings from market increased by 57 per cent in Q 1, 90 per cent in Q 2 and 48 per cent in Q 3 for completed quarters of 2020-21 as compared to 2019-20.
As per the Revised Estimate (RE) in the Union Budget 2021-22, the government borrowing for the current fiscal ending March would be Rs 12.80 trillion which is 64 per cent higher than the Budget Estimate of Rs 7.8 trillion.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU