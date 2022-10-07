Bajaj Finance raises fixed deposit interest rate by up to 30 bps

Limited, the lending and investing arm of Bajaj Finserv, has increased the Interest Rates on their Fixed Deposit (FD) programme by up to 30 basis points, for tenor between 24 to 30 months.

Revised rates will be applicable from October 07, 2022.

Fixed Deposit has the highest stability ratings from “AAA/STABLE” from CRISIL.

Meanwhile, Karur Vysya Bank revised its lending rate -- Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rates (MCLR) – by 20 basis points across tenor. The one year MCLR will be 8.70 basis points. The new rates will be effective from October 07, 2022.