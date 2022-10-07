JUST IN
RBI Guv Das launches advanced supervisory monitoring system DAKSH
Bajaj Finance raises fixed deposit interest rate by up to 30 bps

Revised rates will be applicable from October 07, 2022.

Bajaj Finance | Interest rate hike | fixed deposit rates

Abhijit Lele 

Bajaj Finance Limited
Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit has the highest stability ratings from "AAA/STABLE" from CRISIL.

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investing arm of Bajaj Finserv, has increased the Interest Rates on their Fixed Deposit (FD) programme by up to 30 basis points, for tenor between 24 to 30 months.

Revised rates will be applicable from October 07, 2022.

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit has the highest stability ratings from “AAA/STABLE” from CRISIL.

Meanwhile, Karur Vysya Bank revised its lending rate -- Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rates (MCLR) – by 20 basis points across tenor. The one year MCLR will be 8.70 basis points. The new rates will be effective from October 07, 2022.


First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 00:30 IST

`
