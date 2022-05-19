JUST IN

Bank credit grows 10.82%; deposits rise 9.71% in fortnight ended May 6: RBI

In FY22, bank credit rose by 8.59% and deposit by 8.94%

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 
Credit offtake outstrips deposit growth

Bank credit grew by 10.82 per cent to Rs 120.46 lakh crore and deposits by 9.71 per cent to Rs 166.95 lakh crore in the fortnight ended May 6, 2022, RBI data showed.

In the fortnight ended May 7, 2021, bank advances stood at Rs 108.70 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 152.16 lakh crore, according to the RBI's scheduled banks' statement of position in India as on May 6, released on Thursday.

Bank advances rose by 10.07 per cent to Rs 119.54 lakh crore and deposits by 9.84 per cent to Rs 166.24 lakh crore in the previous fortnight ended April 22, 2022.

In FY 2021-22, bank credit rose by 8.59 per cent and deposit by 8.94 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 19 2022. 21:22 IST

