UCO Bank appoints Sujoy Dutta as CFO; JK Bank gets govt nominee director

on Wednesday said it has designated Sujoy Dutta as the new chief financial officer with immediate effect.

"Sujoy Dutta, deputy general manager of our bank, has been designated as new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the bank with immediate effect in place of Shashi Kant Kumar, general manager of the bank," said in a regulatory filing.

Dutta holds a bachelor degree in commerce from Calcutta University and he is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI).

Prior to his present position as deputy general manager (Finance) at bank's head office, Kolkata, he was zonal head of bank's New Delhi zonal office, the state-owned lender said.

Another lender J&K Bank said that government of Jammu & Kashmir vide an order dated May 17, 2022 has nominated Vivek Bhardwaj, additional chief secretary, Department as government nominee director on the board of directors of the bank, in place of Atal Dulloo, (additional chief secretary) with effect from May 17, 2022.

As of May 18, 2022, J&K Bank has a total of 11 board members, including its Managing Director and CEO Baldev Prakash.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)