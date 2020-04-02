JUST IN
RBI moratorium on term and working capital loans may hurt business
Business Standard

Bank merger: Will approach markets for capital in Q3, says Mallikarjuna Rao

The ecosystem is favourable to us because of the developments over the last two months. Therefore, we will have to work in converting that confidence into business relationships, says Rao

Hamsini Karthik 

Emphasising that the merger of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India with Punjab National Bank could not have come at a better time, S S Mallikarjuna Rao, MD and CEO of PNB, says the bank plans to raise capital in July, in an interview to Hamsini Karthik. Edited excerpts: Will public sector banks be able to consolidate their position in the market after recent events in banking? Absolutely.

If you look at the entire ecosystem, there is high level of confidence in public sector banks, except in one parameter — the stock market. Other than that, everybody has high ...

First Published: Thu, April 02 2020. 01:46 IST

