Bank merger: Will approach markets for capital in Q3, says Mallikarjuna Rao

Emphasising that the merger of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India with Punjab National Bank could not have come at a better time, S S Mallikarjuna Rao, MD and CEO of PNB, says the bank plans to raise capital in July, in an interview to Hamsini Karthik. Edited excerpts: Will public sector banks be able to consolidate their position in the market after recent events in banking? Absolutely.

If you look at the entire ecosystem, there is high level of confidence in public sector banks, except in one parameter — the stock market. Other than that, everybody has high ...