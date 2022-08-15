JUST IN
Karur Vysya Bank's intention is to grow granular: MD & CEO R Ramesh Babu
Bank-NBFC co-lending model yet to take off as more tweaks may be needed

When the live-in arrangement between banks and NBFCs was flagged off on September 21, 2018, it was for co-origination

Raghu Mohan 

For now, co-lending is stuck between yours’ and mine. Ours’ is stillborn

"Our co-lending book stood at Rs750 crore as on June 30, 2022, and we aim to grow it three times to Rs2,000 crore by the end of FY23,” says Shachindra Nath, vice-chairman and managing director (MD) of U GRO Capital. The shadow bank has signed 18 co-lending partnerships, including with the State Bank of India (SBI) and IDBI Bank.

First Published: Mon, August 15 2022. 06:10 IST

