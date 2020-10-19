Bank of Baroda completes IT integration of former Vijaya Bank branches

-
Within one-and-a-half years of bringing Vijaya Bank under its fold, state-run Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Monday said it has completed the technical integration of over 1,900 branches of erstwhile Bengaluru-headquartered lender.
With the completion of this migration, around 21 million customers from all Vijaya Bank branches have been seamlessly migrated to BoB, a release said.
In a first three-way amalgamation, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank were merged with Bank of Baroda from April 1, 2019.
The bank's technology partner for IT integration is Accenture. The migration of erstwhile Vijaya Bank was executed remotely during the ongoing pandemic with no impact on business continuity, the bank said.
The integrated technology architecture gives former Vijaya Bank customers the ability to opt for Bank of Baroda's entire suite of offerings, while continuing to use their existing payment instruments until further notice, the bank's chief technology officer Sharad Saxena said in the release.
Accenture is now helping align former Dena Bank's IT systems with BoB, the release said.
