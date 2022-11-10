Bank of Baroda increases MCLR rate by up to 15 bps across tenors

-
ALSO READ
Bank of Baroda to increase MCLR rates by up to 0.2% from August 12
State-owned lenders raise MCLR, month after third repo rate hike
IndusInd Bank and RBL Bank increase MCLR days ahead of MPC meeting
Canara Bank and HDFC Bank hike MCLR, month after RBI raised repo rate
HDFC Bank, IDFC First hike MCLR post repo rate hike by Reserve Bank
-
State-owned Bank of Baroda on Thursday said it has increased its marginal cost of funds based lending rate by up to 15 basis points (bps) across tenors.
The lender has approved the revision in marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) with effect from November 12, 2022, Bank of Baroda said in a regulatory filing.
The benchmark one-year tenor MCLR has been raised by 10 basis points to 8.05 per cent. It is the rate at which most of the consumer loans such as personal, auto and home are tied to.
Among others, the overnight rate has been raised to 7.25 per cent from 7.10 per cent earlier.
The one, three and six-month MCLRs were raised by 10 basis points each to 7.70 per cent, 7.75 per cent and 7.90 per cent, respectively.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 17:17 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU