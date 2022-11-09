JUST IN
Bank of Maharashtra raises one-year MCLR by 10 bps for select tenor loans
Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of Maharashtra hike MCLR by up to 25 bps
What's behind the optimism in India's banking sector?
Banks scantly pricing risks as they scurry to garner deposits: SBI report
UAE-based Emirates NBD invests $100 mn more in India, opens 2 more branches
PSBs' Q2 net profits zoom 50% YoY on steady rise in interest income
Credit risk not being fairly priced in by banks, says SBI report
Bandhan Bank offers 7.5% interest rate on retail FDs for limited period
State Bank of India's stock hits record high on 'best-in-class' results
Bank officers' union protests against violation of HR norms by StanChart
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
Rupee closes at 81.47 against US dollar amid fall in crude oil prices
Business Standard

Indian Overseas Bank to revise rates on retail term deposits from Thursday

With the revision in interest rates, domestic and non-resident depositors would get a hike of up to 7.15 per cent for deposits with period of 444 days, three years and above

Topics
Indian Overseas Bank | IOB | Interest Rates

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Indian Overseas Bank, IOB
Term deposits for tenure of 270 days to one year and one year to three years, the interest rates have been increased by 60 basis points, the bank said in a statement

Public sector Indian Overseas Bank would increase the interest rates on its retail term deposits up to 60 basis points with effect from November 10, the city-based bank said on Wednesday.

With the revision in interest rates, domestic and non-resident depositors would get a hike of up to 7.15 per cent for deposits with period of 444 days, three years and above.

Term deposits for tenure of 270 days to one year and one year to three years, the interest rates have been increased by 60 basis points, the bank said in a statement here.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian Overseas Bank

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 18:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.