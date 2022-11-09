Dhanlaxmi shareholders, management strike a deal; appoint 3 new directors

In a major development on the shareholder-management tussle at Dhanlaxmi Bank, an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) slated for Saturday got cancelled on Wednesday.

This was after — having more than 10 per cent stake — withdrew the special EGM notice, after the management agreed to appoint three new directors.

The bank management and have reached a settlement on the issue of appointing the latter’s representatives as directors on the board.

“A decision was taken to appoint three new directors as compromise formulae,” confirmed a source.

The three new directors are KN Madhusudan (holds around 1 per cent stake in the bank), Sreesankar Radhakrishnan (a financial consultant based out of Mumbai) and Nirmala Padmanabhan (a retired economics professor), said sources.

The EGM was called by a group of nine shareholders, who hold a total of around 13 per cent shares in the bank. The group was led by R P Group head Ravindran Pillai, who holds a 9.99 per cent stake in the company.

Pillai was on the board of the bank till May 2020 when he turned 70. He claimed re-election after the (RBI) raised the age limit of non-executive directors, to 75 years, in 2021.

According to the EGM notification, through one of the resolutions, had sought the suspension of delegated powers exercised by the MD and CEO.

This was regarding “all capital and revenue expenditure except statutory payments like salaries and wages, central and state taxes.”

“EGM, scheduled to be held on November 12, is being cancelled, as requisitionists holding more than 10 per cent of the equity shares of the bank have agreed to withdraw the special notice,” the bank said in a filing to the .

The bank posted a three-fold rise in net profit during the second quarter of the financial year to Rs 15.89 crore against Rs 3.66 crore during the quarter ended September 2021. Total operating income was also up by 15 per cent to Rs 262.50 crore during the second quarter of 2022-23. It was Rs 229.01 crore during the same time last financial year.

Current directors of the bank are C K Gopinathan, a former director of Catholic Syrian Bank; chief executive officer J K Sivan; independent director G Rajagopalan Nair, an expert on fintech and two nominees: DK Kashyap and Jayakumar Yarasi.

The appointment of new directors hit a roadblock in March after the high court stopped the bank from holding an annual general meeting until legal issues are sorted.