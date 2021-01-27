Bank of Baroda net at Rs 1,061 cr in Q3FY21, from Rs 1,407 cr year-ago loss

Public sector lender reported a net profit of Rs 1,061 crore in the October–December quarter (Q3) of FY21, compared to a loss of Rs 1,407 crore in the corresponding period of FY20.

Despite interest income declining by almost 7 per cent, the lender's net interest income (NII) rose 8.65 per cent to Rs 7,749 crore in the reporting quarter, from Rs 7,132 crore a year ago, as interest expenses fell sharply. On the other hand, non-interest income of the lender rose six per cent to Rs 2,896 crore. Domestic net interest margin (NIM) improved by 11 basis points (bps) to 3.07 per cent in Q3FY21 compared to 2.96 per cent in the preceding quarter and global NIMs improved by 1 bps to 2.87 per cent.

While provisions and contingencies dropped significantly year-on-year, sequentially they went up more than 30 per cent to Rs 3,957 crore, of which Rs 2,080 crore went towards non-performing assets (NPAs). In the preceding quarter, the bank’s provisions stood at Rs 3,002 crore, of which Rs 2,277 crore was for NPAs. Furthermore, the bank holds Covid provisions of Rs 1,709.35 crore as of December, 2020.

The lender's asset quality improved as gross NPAs in Q3FY21 stood at 8.48 per cent from 10.43 per cent in Q3FY20. In Q2FY21, gross NPAs of the bank was 9.14 per cent. Net NPAs, on the other hand, declined by 12 bps sequentially to 2.39 per cent. NPA provision coverage ratio of the bank stood at 85.46 per cent at the end of December quarter.



Had the bank classified accounts that were 90 days past overdue, if not for the Supreme Court’s interim order on asset classification, its gross NPAs would have been 9.63 per cent and net NPAs would have been 3.36 per cent. But, the bank is holding contingent provision to the tune of Rs 1,521.56 crore against such accounts. Furthermore, interest income aggregating to Rs 369.93 crore has been reckoned in operating profit and as prudent measure an equal amount has been provided for.

Domestic advances of the lender increased 8.31 per cent to Rs 6.33 trillion led by organic retail and agriculture loans, which grew at 13.78 per cent and 14.08 per cent respectively. Domestic deposits, on the other hand, grew 6.74 per cent to Rs 8.34 trillion, with domestic CASA deposits growing by 13.21 per cent to Rs 3.43 trillion.

On a standalone basis, capital adequacy (CRAR) of the bank stood at at 12.93 per cent at the end of December quarter, with CET I at 8.98 per cent.

Shares of the bank closed marginally higher than previous days close at Rs 73.85 per cent on the BSE.