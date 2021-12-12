Bank of Maharashtra slashes retail lending rates by up to 40 bps

Faced with the competition from fellow financiers, state-owned (BoM) has slashed lending rates on retail loans --- home and vehicle -- by up to 40 basis points. The revised rates are linked to borrowers’ credit score and come into effect on December 13.

A S Rajeev, Managing Director & CEO, BoM said the bank has revised rates between 10-40 basis points linked to CIBIL score. "Many of the Bank customers have savings accounts with us but have taken loans especially for housing from other financiers," he added. The public sector lender will focus to bring them back into its fold.

The new home loan rate would be 6.4 per cent as against 6.8 per cent for those with credit score above 800. The competing lenders are giving loans at a rate between 6.5-6.8 per cent. The housing loan portfolio is expanding at about 20 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis and expects that to grow at 25 per cent YoY by the end of FY22, Rajeev said. The Pune-based lender’s outstanding home loan stood at Rs 19,112 crore as at end of September 2021.

Also, vehicle loans would be available at 6.8 per cent as against the old rate of 7.05 per cent for those with high credit score. Its vehicle loan portfolio is small at Rs 1,844 crore as of September 30, 2021.

Asked about impact of rate cut on net interest margin (NIMs), he said the cost of funds is low at 3.44 per cent (September 2021) with share Current Accounts and Saving Accounts (CASA) of 53-54 per cent in total deposits. This gives room to pass on benefit without much dent into NIMs. Its NIM was 3.27 per cent in Q2Fy22.

Getting borrowers with high credit score would help to reduce credit costs and enhance profile. The investment cycle is changing and the use of sanctioned credit limits by firms is on rise. This will help to see 16-17 per cent growth in loans by the end of the current financial year, he said.

Its gross Advances grew by 11.44 percent on Y-o-Y basis to Rs 115,236 crore in Q2FY22 from Rs 103,408 crore a year ago.