Bank strike continues for second day, services hit at many places

: Banking services across Tamil Nadu remained hit for the second day on Friday with employees union staging a protest against the proposed privatisation of nationalised banks by the government.
Several bank branches were shut following the two-day strike call given by the unions - All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), United Forum of Bank Union, All India Bank Officers' Confederation and National Organisation of Bank Workers - on December 16 and 17.
AIBEA general secretary C H Venkatachalam termed the strike a total success on day two and said the bank employees were conscious that privatisation of the banks would not be in the interest of the country.
Banking transactions have been affected while cash transactions could not be carried out leading to disruption in ATM services, he said.
In Tamil Nadu, the DMK extended its support to the strike saying that the BJP-led government at the Centre was keen to pass the Bank Privatisation Bill (Banking Laws Amendment Bill, 2021) in the current winter session of the Parliament.
The union representatives had apprised DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin on the reasons behind the agitation.
Venkatchalam said employees of the old-generation private banks, and workmen employees of foreign banks, as well as employees of Regional Rural Banks participated in the strike.
