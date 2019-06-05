Banking is not the only profitable business model: Former Religare CEO

It’s unlikely you would have read much about UGRO Capital, which has raised ~958 crore from a clutch of private equity (PE) firms and family-home offices. It’s executive chairman, Shachindra Nath — former chief executive officer of Religare — has got this buy-in without the backing of a corporate house at a time when many non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are gasping for air.

Nath spoke to Raghu Mohan on his business model, which is not to stress on asset growth unduly, but will see significant co-lending play. Edited excerpts. You have struck out on ...