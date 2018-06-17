Banks Board Bureau recommends 22 names for EDs post in Public Sector Banks

Board Bureau (BBB) has recommended 22 general managers to be elevated as executive directors at the various public sector for vacancies in the current financial year.

This is the first major exercise undertaken by the BBB headed by newly appointed chairman B P Sharma, former Secretary,

Sharma was appointed as head of the panel, advisory body formed by the government for the selection of candidates for top-level board appointment, in April after completion of two-year term of former CAG Vinod Rai.

The Bureau is also in process of selecting candidates for posts of managing director and chief executives at public sector and institutions. MD&CEO’s positions are vacant at Andhra Bank, Dena Bank, Punjab and Sindh Bank, banking sources said.

The chief executive’s post at IDBI Bank’s will fall vacant when current MD and CEO M k Jain moves to as deputy governor. Top slots at some banks like Corporation Bank, Central Bank, will fall vacant during the course of the year.

On June 08, Piyush Goyal, the interim minister had said that vacant executive positions in public sector banks will be filled up in the next 30 days.

The chairman and members of the panel have recommended to the Government of India 22 general managers for being appointed as executive directors in public sector banks (PSBs), BBB said in a statement.

The panel has recommended general managers Manas Ranjan Biswal (Punjab National Bank), Gopal Gusain, Vivek Jha, Alok Srivastava, Hemant Kumar Tamta, Ajit Kumar Das, Agyey Kumar Azad, Dinesh Kumar Garg, Sanjay Aggarwal and Shanti Lal Jain for appointment as EDs.

Besides, Vijay Dube, Ajay K Khurana, A Manimekhalai, Vikramaditya Singh Khichi, Usha Ravi of Dena Bank, P R Rajagopal, Shenoy Vishwanath Vittal, Atul Kumar, K Srinivasa Rao, Sanjay Kumar, K Ramchandran and Ajay Vyas too would be elevated.

"These recommendations are based on interactions held by the with eligible candidates from PSBs towards appointment against vacancies in PSBs for the period 2018-19," it said.

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet headed by Prime Minister will take the final decision in this regard.