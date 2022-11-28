JUST IN
Stay on fiscal glide path, boost capex in Budget: Economists to FM
Bank credit grows at 17.2% from 7% in September quarter, says RBI data
Business Standard

ESMA to derecognise CCIL: Banks, RBI discuss alternative clearing methods

Fresh clearing options came up in discussions with RBI, banks in touch with offshore regulators

Topics
Clearing corporations | Foreign banks | RBI

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 

Rupee (Photo: Bloomberg)
(Photo: Bloomberg)

Following the decision of European regulators to de-recognise the Clearing Corporation of India, Reserve Bank of India officials and executives of some foreign banks are said to have discussed the prospects of lenders seeking to establish alternative clearing mechanisms, according to sources.

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 19:20 IST

