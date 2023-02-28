JUST IN
SBI raises $1 billion via syndicated social loan for further lending
Business Standard

Banks request RBI to include more long-term bonds in H1 FY24 borrowing

Banks expressed reservations about floating rate bonds in next year's borrowing

Topics
Banks | RBI | Bonds

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

In recent meetings with senior officials of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks are said to have suggested that more longer-tenure government bonds be issued, and a 20-year bond be introduced, in the Centre’s market borrowing calendar for April-September 2023.

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 14:37 IST

