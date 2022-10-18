JUST IN
Competition for funds drives SBI to hike savings deposit rate by 30 bps
SBI hikes interest rate on savings deposits above Rs 10 crore by 30 bps
Axis Bank hikes MCLR by 25 bps, joining other lenders in policy action
Digital Banking Units to boost financial inclusion: All you need to know
SBI cuts savings deposit rate by 5bps to 2.7%;BoB raises FCNR deposit rates
Bank of Maharashtra Q2 net doubles YoY to Rs 535 cr as NIM improves
Bank of Maharashtra's net profit reports 2-fold jump to Rs 535 crore in Q2
A big step towards 'ease of living': PM Modi opens 75 digital banking units
Bank of Maharashtra slashes home loan rate to 8% as part of festive offer
HDFC twins may merge a few months ahead of schedule: HDFC Bank CFO
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
Driven by health, motors, Indian general insurance sector logs 15.3% growth
Business Standard

Banks offer over 3-year high interest rate to raise funds through CDs

Call mkt rates at higher end of rate corridor as liquidity shrinks rapidly

Topics
Banking sector | Reserve Bank of India | RBI

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 

Finance ministry, state-run banks discuss 3-year strategic roadmap
While lenders have been much slower to pass on the RBI’s repo rate hikes to deposit rates, the pace has increased since mid-August

Commercial banks are offering the highest interest rate in three and a half years to raise deposits from the market amid a nine-year high credit growth, a shrinking pool of surplus funds, and a series of aggressive rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Banking sector

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 21:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.