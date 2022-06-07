JUST IN

Banks to take Rs 37,200-cr hit by liquidating 10 power projects: BofA

Combined capacity is 10.5 Gw; projects fail to find any takers under insolvency process

Topics
Indian Banks | Power projects | Thermal Power

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 
discoms
In the case of KSK Mahanadi, State Bank of India has sold its loan of Rs 3,800 crore to Aditya Birla group’s asset reconstruction company and the process is undergoing a Swiss challenge - awaiting a rival bid

Indian lenders are in the process of liquidating ten power projects, with a capacity of 10.5 gigawatts, across the country after these projects failed to find any takers under the insolvency process. With this, banks will take a hit of Rs 37,200 crore on their exposure to these projects, as per an estimate by BofA Securities.

First Published: Tue, June 07 2022. 16:51 IST

