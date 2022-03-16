BBB recommends A Manimekhalai to MD & CEO post at Union Bank of India

The Board Bureau (BBB) has recommended A Manimekhalai for the position of managing director and chief executive (MD & CEO) of . She is currently working as Executive Director at Bengaluru-based Canara Bank.

Rajkiran Rai G, current MD & CEO of Union Bank of India, will complete his innings at end of May 2022. The government had extended his term beyond June 30, 2020.

BBB said on Twitter that it has also recommended name of Ajay Kumar Srivastava for list of MD & CEO at Chennai-based Indian Overseas Bank and Swaroop Kumar Saha for post of MD & CEO at Delhi-based Punjab & Sindh Bank.

It interacted with 15 candidates from various public sector . It made recommendations to three MD& CEO posts keeping in mind performance during interaction, overall experience, the parameters and preferences given by them.

The names of three following are in the reserve list: K Satyanarayana Raju, Nitesh Ranjan and Debadatta Chand.

The government of India will take a final call on appointments and issue necessary communication.

Meanwhile, BBB said that after interacting with 21 candidates in March, the bureau has recommended Alok Kumar Choudhary for the position of MD at State Bank of India. At present, he is looking after SBI's function as deputy managing director. Prior to that he was chief development officer and also handled human resources management function.

Ashwini Bhatia, current MD at SBI, is moving to market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as its whole time member.

Vijay M Tonse is candidate on reserve list for MD's post at country's largest lender. Tonse is currently the managing director of SBI Mutual Fund.