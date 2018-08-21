Big cracks surface among banks over inter-creditor agreement pinpricks

All’s not well among banks despite a public show of solidarity on the stated merits of the freshly minted inter-creditor agreement (ICA) to clean up the dud-loan mess which has topped Rs 10 trillion at end of March 2018.

The heartburn is over six sensitive issues: lack of a well-defined exit clause from the mechanism; status of third-party and current security-sharing terms; an option to stay out of a fresh funding scheme to a beleaguered borrower; a tweak of buyout valuations to on-board the concerns of lead-bankers’ and dissenters’; the scope of the indemnity ...