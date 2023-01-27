JUST IN
Burgeronomics: Big Mac index suggests rupee is undervalued by over 40%

A burger in India costs considerably less than peer economies

Indian rupee | Big Mac Index | Rupee vs dollar

Sachin P Mampatta  |  Mumbai 

Burger, Mc Donalds
The Big Mac index suggests that the rupee is undervalued by 43.3 per cent relative to the dollar, after GDP adjustments

An index that illustrates currency valuation using the price of a McDonald’s burger points to increasing undervaluation of the Indian rupee relative to the dollar.

First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 19:30 IST

