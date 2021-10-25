BNPL players hawk nearly $8 billion in credit to a wide swath of society

Who has seen tomorrow? If you hold this worldview, then you are an ideal buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) customer. “It’s to short-term consumer financing what sachetisation was to fast-moving consumer goods,” says Yogi Sadana, chief executive officer of CASHe. The idea is not new: Deferred payment options have long been around.

What’s different is that instant gratification has gone digital and is within easy reach for those who are new to credit. BNPL players have hawked nearly $8 billion in credit to a wide swath of society that would otherwise have had to be content ...