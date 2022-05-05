BOB, ICICI Bank hike retail loans rates by 40 bps on RBI's action

Public sector lender (BoB) has raised lending rate on loans including home and car by 40 basis points after hiked the policy repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.4 per cent.

The for retail loans are externally benchmarked.

Mumbai-based BOB also withdrew the interest rebates available for home and car loans which were introduced to push retail credit. For home loans, interest rate concession was introduced last month and for car loans, they started early this week. The concessions have been discontinued in light of a hike in policy repo rate, bank officials said.

BOB had introduced Baroda Repo Linked Lending Rate (BRLLR) all Retail loans from October 1, 2019. BRLLR now is 6.90 per cent - current RBI Repo Rate of 4.40 per cent plus mark-up of 2.50 per cent.

Private lender ICICI Bank’s External Benchmark Lending Rate (I-EBLR) also stands revised by 40 bps to 8.1 per cent. However, Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) remained unchanged in May. MCLR ranges between 7-7.25 per cent depending on benchmark tenure starting with overnight to one year.

Last month, BOB had revised Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) by 5 basis points across maturities from April 12, 2022 due to increase in cost of funds. One year MCLR would be 7.35 per cent, up from 7.30 per cent.

In case of BOB, new rates for home loans would between 6.90 to 8.25 per cent linked to the credit score of the borrower. In April, BOB had cut home loan rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 per cent till end of June 2022 to push retail credit.

Car loans would be available in the range of 7.4 –10.65 per cent linked to the credit profile of the borrower. On May 02, 2022, bank had cut lending rate on loans by 25 basis points to 7.0 per cent to buy new cars.

Total retail loan portfolio was up 11.13 per cent year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,28,960 crore as of December 2021.