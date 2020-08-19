'Bottom of the pyramid' prove to be the best customers for SFBs

With economic activities picking up pace, (SFBs) have seen sharp increase in recoveries, which the so-called ‘bottom of the pyramid’ paid up voluntarily while making sure they don’t overleverage with money they don’t need.

At Business Standard’s virtual financial conclave ‘Unlock BFSI 2.0,’ top SFB chiefs of the country seemed absolutely comfortable even when more than 90 per cent of their loan books froze into moratorium in March. By July, the moratorium loan books halved for most, and after the moratorium gets over in August, the SFBs expect things will be normal and business as usual, even as the focus would continue to be on recovery for many months to come.

The panelists at the event were Alok Misra, CEO of Microfinance Institutions Network (MFIN), and chiefs of five SFBs -- Nitin Chugh of Ujjivan SFB, PN Vasudevan of Equitas SFB, Ajay Kanwal of Jana SFB, Sanjay Agarwal of AU SFB and R Baskar Babu of Suryodoy SFB.

What is heartening, as the six panelists deliberated, is that most people did not want to borrow more even when approached. This showed certain credit discipline amon the poor people. The SFBs, on their part, did not want to push their borrowers.

“This is the time when customers need support and not pressure to pay up. We are not in July to August relationship, our customers will stay with us for three, four, five years. If he is not earning, I am very happy to sit with him and give my shoulder to him to cry on,” said Vasudevan, who started with 90 per cent moratorium on the bank’s book, but has now about 43 per cent of the loan book under moratorium.

Everyone, though, agreed that there is no need to extend the moratorium any more. “Moratorium is not really required anymore. We are done with it, there is a fatigue that is setting in,” said Baskar Babu.

The SFBs reached out to people to educate them about the mechanism of moratorium, and explain that it has an expiry after August, and it is not a loan waiver. But some “local level vested interest and mischief mongers” are in the process of instigating people not to pay up, and bet for a loan waiver instead, complained Misra. Luckily, the issue has not taken a political shape as such, but SFBs would be in need of institutional and policy support if the issue gets politicized and people refuse to pay up.

It is no longer a rural or urban story, “the recovery would be occupation led,” said Chugh. Thankfully, “things are not so bad, customers have intention to pay,” and the economy coming back means business itself is coming back, said Agarwal.

However, there will always be that less than one percenter, who would take any pretense, in this case moratorium, to not pay up, said Kanwal.

Liquidity is plenty with SFBs, and despite rate cuts, depositors are queuing up to park their money as deposits, quelling any fear that SFBs won’t be able to compete with the full service to garner deposits. Reserve Bank of India’s assurance that no bank will be allowed to fail, even as crisis unfolded, and the fact that deposits of up to Rs 5 lakh are now insured have certainly played their part, but SFBs had to do a lot of answering to their customers, and as brand proposition, SFBs are not anywhere near to scheduled after three years of operation, the panelists say.

SFBs and their customers are increasingly relying on technology, and as much as 60-70 per cent of the recovery could be done through digital means, but with Rs 2,000 average ticket size for a microfinance loan, the model would always be high touch and the need for cash cannot be eliminated.

While this is not the time to expand to new business, rather consolidation of existing business, safety of employees and customers are the focus area, the SFBs would want to sell insurance products and may be scale up their gold loan business.

Overall, the Covid crisis, is not a huge behavior change as was demonetisation, but more of a temporary pause of momentum before things normalise by November or December, or at best by the fourth quarter, dependent upon the emergence of the vaccine, the panelists said.

The aspirations of the SFBs? To become universal banks in five years, a policy protection so that the banks are not victims of loan waivers or interest subvention schemes, partial or full guarantee of some loans, policy drive to include more from the bottom of the pyramid, and perhaps a change in the definition of the MSME that would enable the SFBs to get their customers back.