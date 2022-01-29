JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » NBFCs

Bank credit grows 8.01% to Rs 115 trn; deposits 9.28% to Rs 159 trn
Business Standard

Budget 2022-23: Industry seeks tax parity between NBFCs and banks

RBI brought regulatory framework for NBFCs close to what is applicable for banks

Topics
Budget 2022 | Banks | NBFCs

BS Reporter 

NBFCs

Over the years, the RBI has tightened the regulatory framework for non-banking finance corporations, especially for large and deposit-taking ones, and brought it close to what is applicable for banks.
.

“For example, their interest on NPAs is taxed on accrual basis and not on receipt basis. Their interest income suffers TDS deducted by borrowers, said Sunil Gidwani, partner, Nangia Andersen.
.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, January 29 2022. 01:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.