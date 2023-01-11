JUST IN
Cabinet clears Rs 2,600 cr scheme to promote RuPay debit card: Officials

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Rs 2,600 crore scheme for promoting RuPay debit cards and low-value BHIM-UPI transactions

Topics
Cabinet | RuPay | Debit card

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Cabinet clears Rs 2,600 cr scheme to promote RuPay debit card: Officials
Cabinet clears Rs 2,600 cr scheme to promote RuPay debit card: Officials

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Rs 2,600 crore scheme for promoting RuPay debit cards and low-value BHIM-UPI transactions.

Under the scheme, banks would be provided financial incentives for promoting Point of Sale (PoS) and e-commerce transactions using RuPay and UPI in the current financial year.

It would help in building a robust digital payment ecosystem. The scheme would also promote UPI Lite and UPI123PAY as economical and user-friendly digital payments.

"Cabinet approves the incentive scheme for promotion of RuPay Debit Cards and low-value BHIM-UPI transactions (Person-to-Merchant)," said an official tweet.

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 16:37 IST

