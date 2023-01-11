Cabinet clears Rs 2,600 cr scheme to promote RuPay debit card: Officials

The on Wednesday approved a Rs 2,600 crore scheme for promoting debit cards and low-value BHIM- .

Under the scheme, would be provided financial incentives for promoting Point of Sale (PoS) and e-commerce transactions using and UPI in the current financial year.

It would help in building a robust digital payment ecosystem. The scheme would also promote UPI Lite and UPI123PAY as economical and user-friendly digital payments.

" approves the incentive scheme for promotion of Debit Cards and low-value BHIM- (Person-to-Merchant)," said an official tweet.

