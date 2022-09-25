Can financial services be made bite-sized to deepen credit penetration?

Micro-credit is a hit. Total assets of banks, small banks and micro- institutions (MFIs) in this business now stands at Rs 2.5 trillion or thereabouts; it is projected to grow more than three-fold to around Rs 6 trillion by 2027, covering nearly 140 million low-income clients. Can be made bite-sized to deepen credit penetration? The approach borrows from “sachetisation” in the fast-moving consumer goods business — shampoo being the first product to be sold this way.