Canara Bank crosses business milestone of Rs 20 trn, stock down by 6.54%

Public sector Indian Bank ties with Honda Cars to offer financing solutions
Public sector Indian Bank ties with Honda Cars to offer financing solutions
Topics
Canara Bank | economy

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Canara Bank
Canara Bank

Canara Bank on Friday said it has crossed the business milestone of Rs 20 lakh crore.

"Canara Bank has achieved a milestone of crossing the total global business of Rs 20,00,000 crore as on 22nd December, 2022," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Stock of Canara Bank closed at Rs 291.45 apiece on BSE, down by 6.54 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 19:53 IST

