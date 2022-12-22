BoM raises Rs 880 crore through bonds; issue subscribed more than 4 times

JUST IN
State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Thursday said it has raised Rs 880 crore through Basel III-compliant Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bank of Maharashtra
Bank of Maharashtra | Photo: Wikipedia

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Thursday said it has raised Rs 880 crore through Basel III-compliant Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds.

The issue, including green shoe option of Rs 680 crore, was subscribed more than four times against base size of Rs 200 crore, the bank said in a statement.

The fund raised through the AT1 bonds will support the business growth of the bank, it added.

The AT1 instrument with a coupon rate of 8.74 per cent is perpetual in nature.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 21:21 IST

