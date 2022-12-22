BoM raises Rs 880 crore through bonds; issue subscribed more than 4 times

-
-
State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Thursday said it has raised Rs 880 crore through Basel III-compliant Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds.
The issue, including green shoe option of Rs 680 crore, was subscribed more than four times against base size of Rs 200 crore, the bank said in a statement.
The fund raised through the AT1 bonds will support the business growth of the bank, it added.
The AT1 instrument with a coupon rate of 8.74 per cent is perpetual in nature.
First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 21:21 IST
