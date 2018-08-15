Canara Bank to hire social media agency for customer outreach and promotion

-
Canara Bank plans to hire a social media agency as part of its brand promotion and to reach customers in a better way.
The bank is looking for a social media service provider who can assist in creating and managing a strong social media presence as per the prevailing market trend and requirements of the bank, Canara Bank said. The bank’s marketing and retail resources wing uses manual methods for managing its social media accounts.
“The bank intends to engage a service provider who can provide social media services and assist in creating and managing a strong social media presence,” the bank said detailing the scope of work. It said the promotion will be in accordance with its overall marketing plan.
