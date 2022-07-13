JUST IN

FSIB recommends former Union Bank of India MD for post of NaBFID MD

Business Standard

Canara, Union Bank to raise around Rs 4,000 cr via AT-1 bonds by next week

Union Bank plans to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore while Canara Bank plans to issue AT-1 bonds worth up to Rs 2,000 crore, say sources

Topics
Union Bank of India | Canara Bank | Bonds

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 
Union Bank Of India

State-owned lenders Union Bank of India and Canara Bank plan to raise a total of around Rs 4,000 crore through the issuance of Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) bonds by early next week, sources told Business Standard.

First Published: Wed, July 13 2022. 22:58 IST

