Cash-strapped DHFL seeks bankers' approval to restart loan disbursals

Troubled housing financier Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) may resume fresh disbursement of loans if lenders agree to the resolution plan, sources said. The company is expected to place the resolution plan with banks in the next few days.

Sources said some of the key lenders to DHFL have consented to the company restarting its business using the equated monthly instalments (EMIs) that it collects, and its fresh loans could range between Rs 800 crore and Rs 1,000 crore a month. Currently, DHFL receives Rs 1,000-1,100 crore as monthly EMIs from customers. “Sales force ...