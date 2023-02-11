JUST IN
Business Standard

City Union Bank posts Q3 net of Rs 217 cr, income grows to Rs 1,429 cr

Private sector City Union Bank has registered net profit at Rs 217.83 crore for the October-December 2022 quarter, the Tamil Nadu-based bank said on Saturday

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Profit

Private sector City Union Bank has registered net profit at Rs 217.83 crore for the October-December 2022 quarter, the Tamil Nadu-based bank said on Saturday.

Net profits for the quarter ending December 31, 2022 was at Rs 196.11 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

For the nine month period ending December 31, 2022, the net profit of the bank surged to Rs 719.43 crore from Rs 551.20 crore registered in same period of previous year.

The total income during the quarter under review grew to Rs 1,429.97 crore from Rs 1,195.24 crore registered in same period of previous year.

The total income for the nine month period ending December 31, 2022 went up to Rs 4,101.60 crore from Rs 3,610.98 crore registered year ago, the bank said.

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 17:57 IST

