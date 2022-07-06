JUST IN

Yes Bank loans rise by 14% by June-end; RBL Bank's up by 7%
SBI, Canara, Bank of Baroda plan to raise Rs 7,500 crore through AT-1 bonds
IDBI Bank's gold loan business crosses Rs 10,000-crore milestone
Ujjivan SFB gross NPAs down to sub-6%; advances up 38% to Rs 19,409 cr
RBI slaps penalties on Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank
HDFC Bank receives no objection letter from RBI for merger with HDFC
Muthoot Finance gets RBI approval to open 150 new branches across India
HDFC Bank loans rose 21.5% YoY in Q1 to Rs 13.95 trn, deposits up 19.3%
Public sector banks shut down 2,044 branches in FY22, says AIBEA report
Federal Bank's loan book grows 16.3% YoY to Rs 1.54 trillion in Q1
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

Yes Bank loans rise by 14% by June-end; RBL Bank's up by 7%

5 things to know before you choose your online broker

Business Standard

HDFC twins' merger: RBI awaits more data to decide on dispensation request

At present, HDFC, being a non-banking financial company, does not have to comply with the CRR, SLR and priority sector obligations like banks

Topics
HDFC | HDFC Bank

Manojit Saha  |  Mumbai 
merger
HDFC Bank, which owns 95 per cent in HDB Financial Services, would love to have it as its subsidiary but will follow the RBI’s guidance on what needs to be done on that issue, the bank mangement had said while announcing the merger.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is yet to grant dispensations for the proposed merger of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) with HDFC Bank, even though the banking regulator has issued a no-objection letter to the lender. According to top RBI sources, the central bank will have to look at more data before deciding whether the relaxations sought by India’s largest private sector lender can be granted.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on HDFC

First Published: Wed, July 06 2022. 06:02 IST

`
.