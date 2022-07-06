HDFC twins' merger: RBI awaits more data to decide on dispensation request

HDFC Bank, which owns 95 per cent in HDB Financial Services, would love to have it as its subsidiary but will follow the RBI’s guidance on what needs to be done on that issue, the bank mangement had said while announcing the merger.

The (RBI) is yet to grant dispensations for the proposed merger of Housing Development Corporation (HDFC) with Bank, even though the banking regulator has issued a no-objection letter to the lender. According to top RBI sources, the central bank will have to look at more data before deciding whether the relaxations sought by India’s largest private sector lender can be granted.

