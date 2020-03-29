JUST IN
Defaulting promoters may get lifeline, lenders may defer pledged share sale
Business Standard

Coronavirus lockdown: IBBI gives time-limit breather for IBC cases

The government had recently raised the threshold for default from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1 crore to prevent triggering of insolvencies

Ruchika Chitravanshi  |  New Delhi 

After Friday’s relaxation from the RBI on asset classification, analysts widely agree that it could bring some near-term respite to the asset quality of banks
As Covid-19 grips the markets and economy, companies and lenders are bracing for the impact it would have on corporate bankruptcies.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has issued fresh guidelines that will give them more time on account of the lockdown.

The guidelines stated that “the period of lockdown imposed by the central government in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak shall not be counted for the purposes of the timeline for any activity that could not be completed due to such lockdown, in relation to a corporate insolvency resolution process.”

The IBBI notification came into effect from March 29. The government had recently raised the threshold for default from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1 crore to prevent triggering of insolvencies. The step was taken especially to safeguard the small and medium enterprises facing the brunt of lockdown.

The government may also consider scrapping the provision for triggering insolvencies for a period of six months by suspending section 7, 9 and 10 of IBC which enables a financial creditor, operational creditor or the promoter respectively to initiate proceedings against a company.

The government is drawing up a relief package for industry with steps such as relaxation of asset-classification norms by banks, thus allowing companies to delay the repayment of loans, and tax holidays for the worst-hit sectors like aviation and hospitality.
First Published: Sun, March 29 2020. 21:46 IST

