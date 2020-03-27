Coronavirus relief: SBI takes cue from RBI; cuts lending rates by 75 bps

-
India's largest lender, State Bank of India, on Friday reduced its lending and deposit rates after the Reserve Bank of India significantly reduced the repo rate earlier in the day to deal with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
SIB reduced its lending rates by 75 basis points, passing on the entire repo rate cut of by the RBI.
Consequently, the lender has also reduced interest rates on retail and bulk deposits by between 20 to 100 basis points across various tenors.
"Rate cut is for borrowers availing loans based on external benchmark-linked lending rate and repo-linked lending rate," the bank said in a statement. The new rates, to be effective from April 1.
