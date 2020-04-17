Covid-19: MSMEs cautiously welcome RBI measures, exporters want more

While small businesses have cautiously welcomed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s decision to address the liquidity crunch being faced by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), they continue to demand more economic support citing major problems in the supply chain, and the poor availability of labour.

Under pressure to facilitate the flow of more money to MSMEs, the on Friday announced a targeted long-term repo operation (TLTRO) totaling Rs 50,000 crore aimed at mid and small Non Banking Financial Corporations (NBFC) and Micro Institutions (MFI). Hinting that the downturn effects of the current may become worse as time progresses, Minister Nirmala Sitharaman later said the amount can be revised upwards if needed in the future.

"We are a bit disappointed. We expected more from the on addressing the fact that banks are not respecting the latest changes lending norms. They also continue to have significant flexibility in implementing the norms on Non Performing Assets," said Anil Bhardwaj, Secretary General of Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises, said. Banks need to be strictly told to pass on the benefits to businesses on the ground, he added.

The has mandated that funds availed by banks under TLTRO 2.0 be invested in investment grade bonds, commercial paper, and non-convertible debentures of NBFCs. "What is more welcome is the announcement that atleast 50 per cent of this must go-to mid and small-sized NBFCs and MFI. The special refinance facilities to NHB, SIDBI and NABARD would also play a constructive role," said Niranjan Hiranandani, President of industry body Assocham. Industry insiders hope these measures will make themselves evident in the economy soon. These RBI has mandated that NBFCs have to invest in the funds they receive, within one month of the availing the loan from RBI.

"The reverse repo rate cut by 25 bps from 4 per cent to 3.75 per cent is appreciable as it will make it unattractive for banks to passively deposit funds with the RBI and instead lend it to the productive sectors. But going forward, we urge the government to provide an increased stimulus relief package of Rs 16 lakh crore which is around 7 per cent of GDP sooner than later to mitigate the impact of Pandemic COVID-19 on economy, trade and Industry through various relief measures and benefits, said D K Aggarwal, President of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the majority of whose members are MSMEs.

Exporters want more

Despite the latest measures to ease the liquidity crisis, exporters remain unhappy. "The 90-day NPA norms to exclude moratorium or deferment period will give relief particularly to units. But we again stress that government should immediately announce a comprehensive economic package for the industry to provide them relief in payment of wages, statutory obligations, rental and utilities," said Sharad Kumar Saraf, President of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations.

Saddled with weak demand in the domestic arena and intense price competition on the international front, exporters have sought extension of pre and post-shipment credit tenure, interest-free loan to cover forward losses and enhancement of export benefits.

As the RBI Governor himself cited the report of the World Trade Organisation, global trade is expected to decline up to 32 per cent in 2020 in the face of forcing major economies to lock down. With China recovering from the impact of the pandemic, it would flood the desperate global markets with essential supplies. India needs to have a specific strategy which should ride on empowering exporters to deal with this unprecedented challenge," said Engineering Exports Promotion Council India Chairman Ravi Sehgal.

Meanwhile, the Apparel Export Promotion Council on Friday requested the central bank to protect the exporters from penalty on forward covers due to exchange rate fluctuations. The exporters are concerned about the sharp fluctuations in the currency in the last few weeks and the resultant penalty that banks are charging on account of cancellations and exchange rate differential charges for the period for which the forward cover was booked, AEPC Chairman A Sakthivel has said in the letter to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.