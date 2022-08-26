JUST IN
Cyber frauds: Banks step up efforts to promote safe banking habits
Broad-based, double-digit annual growth seen in bank credit in Q1: RBI data
Bank credit growth accelerates to 14.2% in June quarter: RBI data
India's robust growth gives RBI room for more rate hikes, says DBS Group
Banks took a haircut of 69 per cent while resolving IBC cases: Report
Bandhan Bank to open 551 branches in FY'23: MD Chandra Sekhar Ghosh
Banking sector at enormous risk of asset-liability mismatch: Pronab Sen
High interest rates do not deter home buyers, says BoB research report
Digital lenders seek clarifications from RBI on end-use cases, APR
FSIB recommends 14 GMs for position of EDs in state-owned banks
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
Dollar holds firm against euro, sterling as Jerome Powell speech day dawns
Business Standard

Cyber frauds: Banks step up efforts to promote safe banking habits

Apart from campaigns like "Vigil Aunty", a host of private sector general insurers are offering individual cyber insurance policies

Topics
Cyber fraud | cybersecurity apps | financial frauds

Subrata Panda  |  Mumbai 

banks, credit card details, hacking, cyber fraud, cyber threat, cyberattack
Representative Image

From launching campaigns like “RahoCyberSafe” and “Vigil Aunty” to urging their customers to buy retail cyber insurance policies, banks are taking various measures to encourage safe habits at a time when banking has shifted largely online and vulnerability to cybercrimes has gone up (see box).

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Cyber fraud

First Published: Fri, August 26 2022. 10:34 IST

`
.